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Australia Emergency Warning Aust-1 Leader Ricardo Bosi: Explains Peaceful Non-Compliance,
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133 views • January 25, 2022
Ex SASR Commander in Australia Ricardo Bosi tried to get the conservative party in Australia to stop the madness. Much like the Republican party in the U.S. they were non-responsive. Thus, the Australia-1 party was born. Ricardso Bosi explains very succinctly the problems facing Australia and The World in no uncertain terms. Australia is the "ground zero" of the world in terms of how fast and deep a police state can advance, and exert control over a population based on a false premise... "The Plandemic".
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