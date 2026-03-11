BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
THE $100M MISTAKE: Why Military Checkpoints Fail the ZOMBIE DEFENSIBILITY TEST.
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
Yesterday

Think a military checkpoint will keep you safe in the apocalypse? Think again. In this brutal survival breakdown, Fallout Raccoon exposes the harsh truth behind fortified barriers, abandoned supplies, and the undead lurking in the shadows. From crumbling defenses to psychological traps, we uncover why these so-called strongholds turn into death traps faster than you can say “MRE.”

This video reveals the **ZScore Survival Analysis**—defensibility, sustainability, mobility, and the crushing mental toll—that proves why checkpoints are less safe haven and more zombie buffet.

⚠️ If you’ve ever wondered whether those concrete barriers and barbed wire could actually save you… you don’t want to miss this.

👉 Subscribe for more raw survival analysis and post-apocalyptic reality checks. Share this with anyone still clinging to false hope about government “safe zones.”

#ZombieApocalypse #MilitaryCheckpoints #SurvivalAnalysis #FalloutRaccoon #ApocalypseTruth

APOCALYPSE TRUTH: Are Military Checkpoints Zombie-Proof or Just Infected Supply Caches?

Keywords
preppingsurvivalemergencyzombiepreparation
Recent News
Why I’m Stockpiling Fertilizer Now for Food Resilience

Why I’m Stockpiling Fertilizer Now for Food Resilience

Mike Adams
Beyond the prepping basics: Safeguarding your sanity when disaster strikes

Beyond the prepping basics: Safeguarding your sanity when disaster strikes

Zoey Sky
Master the art of food storage: Build a survival pantry that lasts

Master the art of food storage: Build a survival pantry that lasts

HRS Editors
How to store medications for emergencies: A practical guide for every household

How to store medications for emergencies: A practical guide for every household

Zoey Sky
The Last Bastion: Texas as the blueprint against global tyranny

The Last Bastion: Texas as the blueprint against global tyranny

Ramon Tomey
The savvy traveler&#8217;s guide: Staying safe when crisis strikes abroad

The savvy traveler’s guide: Staying safe when crisis strikes abroad

Zoey Sky
