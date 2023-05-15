The HighWire with Del Bigtree (05/11/23)
AWAKENING-
Are You Ready for Plandemic 3: The Great Awakening? The Highwire is hosting the Global Premiere Livestream, and we want to join the Party!; Walensky’s Legacy; Chelsea Clinton and the WHO want your kid caught up!; New Data Suggests Secondary Infection Main Killer from COVID; SPELLERS Doc Shattered a HighWire Record and Warmed Hearts
Guests: Mikki Willis, Dr. Richard Bartlett
SOURCE:
The HighWire Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/
