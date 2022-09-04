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Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for August 31, 2022
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39 views • September 04, 2022

Quo Vadis


Sep 3, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for August 31, 2022.


I continue to inflame your hearts but many of you do not allow yourselves to be warmed.


I, dear children, without your will, I can do nothing.


I am close to each of you, especially the most needy, but unfortunately you are busy with anything else.


Pray, I tell you, otherwise all my efforts will be lost.


You know very well that these times you are experiencing are your last earthly times; then finally everything will change, for those of you who have obeyed God's laws there will be immense joy, but for those who have rejected God and his laws they will be terrible days.


I tell you, convert your hearts, now that you still have time.


If my intercessions were not with My Son, many of you would lose eternal life.


Look at the sky, think that in a short time everything will be accomplished and whoever has not recognized God on earth will have to repent bitterly and suffer in the depths of their hearts so that the Father, in his infinite goodness, will forgive all the innumerable shortcomings.


Children, I tell you, be converted since times are getting shorter and shorter.


I pray for you, you are my children and like every mother, I want you all to enter into eternal joy.


I bless you and I promise you again that I will pray to Jesus for the salvation of all of you.


Mary Mother and Teacher.


Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.


There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.


He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.


It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.


The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAsqI_ny9vE

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christianreligioncatholicvirgin maryour ladyvaleria copponiaugust 31 2022look at the sky
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