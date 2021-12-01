MC2sc - The Mossberg Sub-Compact 9mm Points, Protects, and Prevents

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For compentent shooters, it matches the competition.
For new gun owners, it prevents accidents.
MC2c Review
https://youtu.be/-SRbHlBD-wA
RMSc Review
https://youtu.be/3WI6adqVJ5g
Hellcat RDP
https://youtu.be/L5jtiu3ZjYg
China Gain of Function
https://youtu.be/z0hWzzxFvhw
MantisX10 Elite
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7HAkuUOAd2MSluxJ2CGD77
Why Striker Fired Triggers Suck
https://youtu.be/jNydvvm1yQo
How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK
Applegate Grip Ratio
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5M5zCjAHtCIucdJBclgsfu
Rex Applegate Point Shooting
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EAKRL73l0wmMT2ivTATuc
Rounds per Size & Weight Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1bBQbxr-yWSGhT5Y3LJBkOmrwYl5AFu_jpH0tAA_DaCw/edit?usp=sharing
Mossberg MC1sc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l95awluZXpc
Sentry Solutions Tuf-Glide
https://amzn.to/3wh1NEO
MCARBO Trigger Kits MC2c and MC1sc
https://www.mcarbo.com/mossberg-mc1sc-/-mc2c-trigger-spring-kit.aspx
Chapters
0:00 MC2c
0:15 MC1sc
0:44 Mag Release
1:47 Magazines
3:00 Mag Legos
4:56 Sights
7:08 Cover Plate
8:34 China Rant
9:15 Serrations
10:23 Accessory Rail
10:44 MantisX10
12:02 Safe Takedown System
13:19 Crossbolt Safety
14:14 Trigger
15:46 Barrel Length
16:27 Rounds Per S&W
17:23 Grip Ratio
19:14 Landing Points
20:37 P365 Comparison
24:56 Slide Finish
25:50 Conclusion