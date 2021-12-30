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England and European Union are finished! The new dictatorial Social Credit Score will be implemented from Jan 2022.
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306 views • December 30, 2021
Unique identifiers (e.g. NHS or passport number)
• Shared identifiers (e.g. name, date of birth, address)
• Biometric data (e.g. DNA, fingerprints)
• Medical, educational or other records
• Data generated or observed through interaction with services or devices, such as
o Internetbrowsinghistory,trackingcookies,IPaddresses
o Videodata(e.g.CCTVimages)
o Utilityusagedata(e.g.fromsmartmeters)
o DatageneratedthoughinteractionwithInternetofThings(IoT)devices(e.g.
voice recordings)
o Consumerdata(e.g.onlineshoppingbehaviour) o Social media data
o Location data (e.g. through fitness tracker apps)
• Inferences, predictions and assumptions derived from data about people (e.g. digital profiles used for targeted advertising)
• Metadata relating to data about people (e.g. when and how data was generated)
• De-identified data (e.g. medical records with identifying fields removed or changed,
for use in scientific research and planning)
• Aggregate data such as census information, even if it is reportedly anonymised
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/927547/GOS_The_Future_of_Citizen_Data_Systems_Report__2_.pdf
• Shared identifiers (e.g. name, date of birth, address)
• Biometric data (e.g. DNA, fingerprints)
• Medical, educational or other records
• Data generated or observed through interaction with services or devices, such as
o Internetbrowsinghistory,trackingcookies,IPaddresses
o Videodata(e.g.CCTVimages)
o Utilityusagedata(e.g.fromsmartmeters)
o DatageneratedthoughinteractionwithInternetofThings(IoT)devices(e.g.
voice recordings)
o Consumerdata(e.g.onlineshoppingbehaviour) o Social media data
o Location data (e.g. through fitness tracker apps)
• Inferences, predictions and assumptions derived from data about people (e.g. digital profiles used for targeted advertising)
• Metadata relating to data about people (e.g. when and how data was generated)
• De-identified data (e.g. medical records with identifying fields removed or changed,
for use in scientific research and planning)
• Aggregate data such as census information, even if it is reportedly anonymised
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/927547/GOS_The_Future_of_Citizen_Data_Systems_Report__2_.pdf
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