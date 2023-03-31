This Are the Real Motivations of Teachers

Have you ever wondered why people choose to become teachers?
In this Daniel Willingham, a Professor of Psychology at the University of Virginia, talks about one of the strongest motivations someone may have behind pursuing a teaching career!
Daniel explains that most teachers are not in the profession for money... ❌
Instead, most teachers are there because they have a GENIUNE desire to make a difference in the lives of the youth they teach! 💯
Do you agree with what Daniel just expressed in this video? Like, or leave a comment to let us know what you think!
To learn more about Daniel and his work, visit www.danielwillingham.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
