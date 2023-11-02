The Israel Defense Forces publishes new footage of combat work in the Gaza Strip - Part 2, Nov 2

The Israel Defense Forces publishes new footage of combat work in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli ground forces continue to operate on the northern outskirts of the Palestinian enclave, forming a springboard for the subsequent assault on Gaza.
At the same time, the Israeli Air Force continues to carry out massive airstrikes against the positions and infrastructure of Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip. Due to dense urban development, civilian infrastructure will also come under attack. The Israeli side does not take into account collateral damage.
