Giuliani Drops Bombshells of Evidence that the FBI and DOJ Covered Up For Biden

The chief accountant at Burisma was willing to give up all the offshore bank accounts, but the DOJ and FBI refused. Massive amounts of evidence was ignored and covered up for the Biden family. Rudy Giuliani says the 10 million dollars is just the tip of the iceberg.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

Newsmax - Giuliani drops Biden family bombshell | Saturday Report

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wD8S-Wq6Y2E&t=2s

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



