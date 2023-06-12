Giuliani Drops Bombshells of Evidence that the FBI and DOJ Covered Up For Biden

The chief accountant at Burisma was willing to give up all the offshore bank accounts, but the DOJ and FBI refused. Massive amounts of evidence was ignored and covered up for the Biden family. Rudy Giuliani says the 10 million dollars is just the tip of the iceberg.
