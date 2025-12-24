Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 24, 2025 - Christmas Eve Special Edition with Doug Casey

- Christmas Eve Edition and Personal Digital Library Update (0:10)

- Improvements in Search Function and AI Engine (1:09)

- Upgrades and Future Features (3:53)

- Citations and Contributions from Major Publishers (8:02)

- Advanced Content Influence and AI Engagement (11:43)

- Special Report on 2026 Predictions (23:51)

- Impact of AI on the Economy and Society (57:20)

- Interview with Doug Casey on Silver Market (1:08:29)

- Challenges of Government Policies and Tariffs (1:16:50)

- Education and Standard of Living in the US (1:20:26)

- The Failure of Higher Education and the Introduction of "The Preparation" (1:27:41)

- Alternative Education Paths and Practical Skills (1:30:00)

- The BrighteLearn.ai Platform and Its Benefits (1:33:07)

- The Role of Western Civilization and International Man.com (1:34:17)

- Investment in Mining Stocks and Commodities (1:36:44)

- The Decline of the US Dollar and Economic Predictions (1:42:03)

- The Impact of AI and Technology on Education and Employment (1:48:21)

- The Role of Nuclear Power in Addressing Energy Needs (1:54:16)

- The Geopolitical Tensions Between the US and Russia (1:57:59)

- Final Thoughts and Advice for the Audience (1:59:36)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/