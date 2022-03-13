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OH LORD LET YOUR LIGHT SHINE DOWN ON ME
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30 views • March 13, 2022
Please see my website at: http://www.TonyLamb.org
My Prayer: Oh Lord, Please let your light shine down upon me.
Please find me worthy Oh Lord.
I give you all the Praise, all the Glory, all the Honor forever and ever.
I pray that I be pleasing to you just as Enoch was pleasing to you, that one day you just took him.
I pray Lord that one day you just take me home as well.
I pray the good Lord take you home as well too.
And Bobbie (my wife) and I will look for you on those streets of gold one day very, VERY soon!
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
If you are blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Ministry and Warning. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do without your help.
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video. I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
(If you would like a (FREE KJV Bible) and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
Thank You,
God Bless you and I will pray for you and your family
Watchman Tony Lamb
My Prayer: Oh Lord, Please let your light shine down upon me.
Please find me worthy Oh Lord.
I give you all the Praise, all the Glory, all the Honor forever and ever.
I pray that I be pleasing to you just as Enoch was pleasing to you, that one day you just took him.
I pray Lord that one day you just take me home as well.
I pray the good Lord take you home as well too.
And Bobbie (my wife) and I will look for you on those streets of gold one day very, VERY soon!
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
If you are blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Ministry and Warning. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do without your help.
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video. I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
(If you would like a (FREE KJV Bible) and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
Thank You,
God Bless you and I will pray for you and your family
Watchman Tony Lamb
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