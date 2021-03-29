SOULED OUT - S 6: Ep 8 - Find Yourself

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Hope you're ready for a big show tonight -- because this world is wild right now! There's so much crazy stuff going on in this world -- that my head spins trying to comprehend it all!
Happy Spring Equinox and all that jazz! Hope these new cosmic rays are treating you fairly and kindly.
This beautiful spring weather has me stoked about gardening! What kinds of goals are you setting for YOUR garden? And what kinds of plants are you looking forward to harvesting this year?
How about that Milwaukee judge that just got busted?
*yikes*
Enjoy the show!
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