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Dr. Robert M. Bowman: The StarWars Project And Government Lies
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72 views • January 07, 2020
Uploaded on January 6 2020 - InfoWars archive material from February 7 2011
Robert M. Bowman, a former Director of Advanced Space Programs Development for the U.S. Air Force in the Ford and Carter administrations has been targeted with death threats, government harassment and three tax audits in two years as a consequence of his bold truth-telling activism, which all started when he blew the whistle on the fact that Reagan's Star Wars program was an offensive act of military conquest in space and a means of waging aggressive pre-emptive warfare, disguised as a defensive program.
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Robert M. Bowman, a former Director of Advanced Space Programs Development for the U.S. Air Force in the Ford and Carter administrations has been targeted with death threats, government harassment and three tax audits in two years as a consequence of his bold truth-telling activism, which all started when he blew the whistle on the fact that Reagan's Star Wars program was an offensive act of military conquest in space and a means of waging aggressive pre-emptive warfare, disguised as a defensive program.
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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