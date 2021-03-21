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Global Alert News - #293 - Dane Wigington
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120 views • March 21, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday March 20, 2021.
Dane reveals the fact that male sperm count in the U.S. and other countries has fallen by 50% compared to our grandfathers. Plus, news on the MULTIPLE other ways people and the entire web of life on this planet (and the Earth itself) is under constant attack.
Dane reveals the fact that male sperm count in the U.S. and other countries has fallen by 50% compared to our grandfathers. Plus, news on the MULTIPLE other ways people and the entire web of life on this planet (and the Earth itself) is under constant attack.
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