Victoria’s Eye-Opening Diary Drives National Teen Drug Prevention Effort - Rachael Bischel





Today’s teens face a serious and growing danger when it comes to drugs. As parents, it’s essential to talk openly with your children about the risks of drug use and the heartbreaking reality that a single bad decision can be fatal. Eighteen-year-old Victoria Siegel’s life was cut short by a drug overdose, a tragedy that moved her parents to dedicate themselves to preventing similar loss for the youth of America. David and Jackie Siegel created Victoria’s Voice Foundation to equip families with the knowledge to recognize addiction early and understand how to get help. Rachael Bischel, the foundation’s program manager, leads efforts across its four core pillars: drug education and outreach, expanding access to naloxone (Narcan), supporting effective drug policy, and promoting healthier choices among youth.









Victoria’s Voice: Her Words from Beyond the Grave is Victoria’s posthumously published diary





Victoria’s book is filled with critical resources for teens and parents about drug addiction, the warning signs, and how to get help





Vital Signs is one of the foundation’s most important branches; it helps parents recognize the subtle signs of drug issues in their own children





Narcan, or naloxone, is a key life-saving medicine to keep on hand in case of an emergency overdose situation









