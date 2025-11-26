Victoria’s Eye-Opening Diary Drives National Teen Drug Prevention Effort - Rachael Bischel

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Today’s teens face a serious and growing danger when it comes to drugs. As parents, it’s essential to talk openly with your children about the risks of drug use and the heartbreaking reality that a single bad decision can be fatal. Eighteen-year-old Victoria Siegel’s life was cut short by a drug overdose, a tragedy that moved her parents to dedicate themselves to preventing similar loss for the youth of America. David and Jackie Siegel created Victoria’s Voice Foundation to equip families with the knowledge to recognize addiction early and understand how to get help. Rachael Bischel, the foundation’s program manager, leads efforts across its four core pillars: drug education and outreach, expanding access to naloxone (Narcan), supporting effective drug policy, and promoting healthier choices among youth.



TAKEAWAYS


Victoria’s Voice: Her Words from Beyond the Grave is Victoria’s posthumously published diary


Victoria’s book is filled with critical resources for teens and parents about drug addiction, the warning signs, and how to get help


Vital Signs is one of the foundation’s most important branches; it helps parents recognize the subtle signs of drug issues in their own children


Narcan, or naloxone, is a key life-saving medicine to keep on hand in case of an emergency overdose situation



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download Hollywood Exposed: https://counterculturemom.com/store/

Victoria’s Voice Foundation video: https://bit.ly/3JJvnit

Vital Signs course: https://bit.ly/3X1xYaq


🔗 CONNECT WITH VICTORIA’S VOICE

Website: https://victoriasvoice.foundation/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/victoriasvoicefoundation/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/victoriasvoicefoundation

X: https://x.com/VictoriasVoice

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4oRQP3R


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#CounterCultureMom #TinaGriffin #TheCounterCultureMomShow #RachaelBischel #DrugFreeTeens #SayNoToDrugs #TeenDrugAwareness #PreventDrugAbuse #HealthyChoices #StayDrugFree #EndTeenDrugUse #DrugPrevention #YouthAgainstDrugs #SafeAndSober #NarcanSavesLives #OverdoseAwareness #NaloxoneWorks #OpioidOverdoseHelp #SaveALifeWithNarcan #DrugPrevention #SpotTheSigns #RedFlagsOfDrugUse #PreventSubstanceAbuse #VictoriasVoice


