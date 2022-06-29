CeCe Doucette, MA For Safe Technology, Talking About RF Damage From Your iPhone, And How To Reduce It

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The legal disclaimer says that the device was tested at a distance from the body, so don't hold the phone to your head. Use a hands-free option, such as a speakerphone.
There are huge increases in cancer!
#RFDamage
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