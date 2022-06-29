CeCe Doucette, MA For Safe Technology, Talking About RF Damage From Your iPhone, And How To Reduce It

The legal disclaimer says that the device was tested at a distance from the body, so don't hold the phone to your head. Use a hands-free option, such as a speakerphone.





There are huge increases in cancer!





#RFDamage





Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing

Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander

Visit me on Gab: @Dv8