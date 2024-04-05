Create New Account
⚡️The work of the 98th Airborne Division in the Chasov Yar area - part 3
Published 18 hours ago

⚡️The work of the 98th Airborne Division in the Chasov Yar area.

They confirm that they are actually located on the outskirts of the city, but have not yet fully entered there. They probe the enemy's defenses.

The footage shows intensive work on enemy positions in residential areas.


Several more videos in this area.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

