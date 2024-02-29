How 3 Passenger 787s Just Went Supersonic

Two Bit da Vinci
Feb 27, 2024
3 American Boeing 787 Dreamliners flew faster than 800MPH, which shouldn't happen. This is so fascinating because one of them set a new world record for the fastest subsonic passenger plane speed. Some of the factors at play are actually videos we've already covered
Polar Vortex Collapse
• The Crazy Phenomenon Causing Record L...
Super El Niño
• SUPER El Nińo 2023 - It's Getting Rea...
#engineering #aviation #787
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction
1:30 - Weather
2:30 - Actual Impact
4:50 - Supersonic?
