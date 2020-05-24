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LondonReal Dr Round Table! Hosted By Dr Rashid Buttar
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200 views • May 24, 2020
LondonReal Dr Round Table! Hosted By Dr Rashid Buttar first ever round table full uncut.
see the Dr agree on Dr rashid Buttar on the covid19
https://londonreal.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-hosts-a-doctors-covid-19-roundtable-1000-voices-strong/
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see the Dr agree on Dr rashid Buttar on the covid19
https://londonreal.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-hosts-a-doctors-covid-19-roundtable-1000-voices-strong/
If you have any video's or storie's about film your hospitals or anything that is happening inside the hospitals.
Please email me here. [email protected]
I will get your video or story out!
Contacts
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: fb.me/filmyourhospitals
My Other channels too follow
LBRY:
https://open.lbry.com/@Hospitals:d?r=9vq3ejoJu7oQtJF9FLCG5AR2sGkf4FF7
brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/spirit420?page=1
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DiVjn4nTHaSk/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3bqClRT
Support
PayPal: [email protected]
LBRY: bS6V3iSXCMrzQo4x4Deu2bQHjYQC1EPf4X
Bitcoin: bc1qwmq56lpdyj5dqkhuuh7fhh78wffv7v5q3fpv35
BitCoin Black: bcb_3h7a4b9o49n1s6u8j5gt5qcge6pq6qhzsxys7rfzebzpb1y4ecs79mihyfcb
Monero: 44uAX87GhKi1PMAyXVk7c773oJpGE8uUD2icstLQGbW7MBG3QQqg2TLSLeEpaDKoRAEGYQC1Yn311irvkTXMagyVSKCMzpg
Ethereum: 0x55d6af47CD75B966848c1174860EC2A610A11969
Referrals
sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $50 USD :)
https://bit.ly/2Wm1fOD
Sign up and receive $10 worth of free Bitcoin!
https://bit.ly/2Wo44Pc
Earn Crypto
bitcoin black, you earn by sharing
https://bit.ly/3bjQv7C
Android Apps Too Try
shop for other's instacart:
https://bit.ly/3cnbaJf
Pi is a new digital currency developed by Stanford PhDs,
with over 3.5 million members worldwide.
To claim your Pi, follow this link
https://bit.ly/35MYybX and use my username (spirit420) as your invitation code.
Coin app
get crypto by traveling
https://bit.ly/3dyWIOj
free stock when you sing up with robinhood
https://bit.ly/2WLB9Dn
T-shirts and merch
http://b.link/distancing27
DISCLAIMER: This video and description may contain affiliate links, which means that if you click
on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and
allows us to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support!
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