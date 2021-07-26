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Should Businesses be Required to Provide Proof of Vaccination?
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10 views • July 26, 2021
We talk to Holly Sullivan, President of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and member of the advisory board of the DC project. Also, Connecticut gun stores have to make thousands of phone calls just to sell one firearm.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60fedc462213f910b412464c
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60fedc462213f910b412464c
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