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Pet studies don't support the hype! Gary Null cat interview w/ Dr. Michael Dym.
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92 views • February 19, 2022
Filmed in 2000, the situation has only gotten worse; most pets have chronic health problems and the owners have big vet bills.
- Save your family includes save your pet.
- Save your family includes save your pet.
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