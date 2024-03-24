Create New Account
Anbaric - Shedding Skin
channel image
Anbaric Finnish Rock From Swe
5 Subscribers
56 views
Published a day ago

Held down too long

Break free from an endless track

Stay afloat, stay strong

won't let you hold me back


You can try to silence me

Fight for my freedom

Fight for my freedom

I’m being who I’m meant to be

Fight for my freedom

Shedding skin…


I’m surrounded by fools

Break the walls that confine me

Living by their rules

The weight of society


You can try to silence me

Fight for my freedom

Fight for my freedom

I’m being who I’m meant to be

Fight for my freedom

Shedding skin…

Keywords
guitaranbaricrock-musicrock-bandnew-rock-musicshedding-skinanbaric-band

