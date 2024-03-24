Anbaric - Shedding Skin

Held down too long
Break free from an endless track
Stay afloat, stay strong
won't let you hold me back
You can try to silence me
Fight for my freedom
Fight for my freedom
I’m being who I’m meant to be
Fight for my freedom
Shedding skin…
I’m surrounded by fools
Break the walls that confine me
Living by their rules
The weight of society
You can try to silence me
Fight for my freedom
Fight for my freedom
I’m being who I’m meant to be
Fight for my freedom
Shedding skin…
