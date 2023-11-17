Create New Account
Making Swamp Things Tremble
Son of the Republic
Even if you think it’s all theater, you gotta love this guy.

Rep. Clay Higgins: Your Day Is Coming, Mr. Wray

That’s from a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on 15 Nov 2023.

While serving as captain in the St. Landry Parish (LA) sheriff’s office, his “Crime Stoppers” videos on KATC were legendary.

This is my personal favorite (18 Feb 2016).

There must be something in the water in South Louisiana.

false flagdeep statepolice statechristopher wrayfbi informantinfiltrationinside jobclay higginscajun john wayneagent provocateurjanuary 6jan 6capitol riotcapitol protestinsurrection dayj6fedsurrectionfbi operativeconfidential human sourceorchestrated eventghost busghost vehiclefbi instigatorfbi conspiratorfbi agitator

