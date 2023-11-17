Making Swamp Things Tremble

Even if you think it’s all theater, you gotta love this guy.
• Rep. Clay Higgins: Your Day Is Coming, Mr. Wray
That’s from a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on 15 Nov 2023.
While serving as captain in the St. Landry Parish (LA) sheriff’s office, his “Crime Stoppers” videos on KATC were legendary.
This is my personal favorite (18 Feb 2016).
There must be something in the water in South Louisiana.
