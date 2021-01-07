Those opposed to Trump are 'all globalists'

Former ABC chairman Maurice Newman says President Donald Trump is “not a globalist” while all who are opposed to him are including big tech, big media, and the "crony capitalists".



“They are the big tech, big media, the crony capitalists who are into renewable energy and all of those global type activities,” Mr Newman told Sky News host Alan Jones.



Mr Newman spoke of Trump’s achievements during his term as President, commenting he stood up to and “upset” many from other countries.



“The United States is now getting $300 million more a year than it was prior to Trump because he stood up NATO,” he said.



“NATO had been free-riding on the United States, and it took him to actually press what they had all agreed to do but had not honored.



Mr Newman said Trump’s actions with NATO saw him vilified in the media as being a disrupter of all of these things.



“For the last four years, Donald Trump has been mercilessly hounded by the media, by his political opponents in a way I don’t think any president in history has been,” he said.