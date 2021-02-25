Did Hand-Washing Kill The Flu?

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Astonishingly, the UK public health authority has announced that this flu season has not seen a single case of influenza. The US and elsewhere are showing similar numbers. Has the flu disappeared? If so, why? The "experts" are claiming that hand-washing, masks, and social distancing have defeated the flu virus. So why didn't those measures work against the Covid virus? Also today, social media morphs into NATO cheerleaders...
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