It’s NOT The Corporate Globalist U.S. "Government" & FEMA Helping The Devastated Lahaina, Maui Hawaii Fires Victims
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 20 hours ago

FOOTAGE: The Hungarian Government Stepping Up & Delivering Shelters & Supplies. THANK YOU HUNGARY 🇭🇺

But WHERE IS THE US GOVERNMENT?!? Sending another pile of cash to Ukraine? What are we even doing here in America?!?! This is the government our founding fathers warned us about.

DEWs, Direct Energy Weapons

#Hawaii #Maui #MauiFires #Lahaina #LahainaFires #DEWs #DirectedEnergyWeapons

