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Made in America - Be American, Buy American!
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12 views • December 11, 2020
Originally posted in July of 2015, the efforts of Ken Baxter, Founder of Made In America public charity, to convince citizens to Be American, Buy American are even more important today. By purchasing Made In the USA products, we can all help support our economy and our American workers, lifting us out of our economic distress brought to us courtesy of the CCP virus!
Visit our website at: https://mianv.org
Visit our website at: https://mianv.org
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