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【Ukraine Rescue】04/05/2022 Naif took the initiative to find the NFSC and the ROLF as a Russian-Ukrainian interpreter for the team. He said that since he was a child, he has lived in the shadow of the CCP’s armed reunification of Taiwan, and the CCP’s actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang have made it even clearer that the evil nature of the CPC will not change, and the mission of the NFSC and the Taiwanese to destroy the Communist Party is the same. He hopes to protect Ukraine and make the CCP hold back in attacking Taiwan.