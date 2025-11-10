BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
11-09-2025 TEACH THEM To Be SET APART Part 71 Restoring The Light
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
32 followers
0
1 view • 3 days ago

Restoring The Light

Exodus 34:27And 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 said to Mosheh, “Write these Words, for according to the mouth of these Words I have made a covenant with you and with Yisra’ěl.” 28And he was there with 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 forty days and forty nights. He did not eat bread and he did not drink water. And He wrote on the tablets the Words of the covenant, the Ten Words. (TS2009)


Living Branch Hebrew Church

https://www.lbh.church

https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch

Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church

8pm EST Every Sunday


www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live

https://www.youtube.com/live

https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch


Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church

Witnessing Website - www.yahuah.army

Donations - https://www.lbh.church


Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers


Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app


Roadblocks Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzmE3eECDllDaEibU9ZUjjwb

Righteous Strong Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_Vzk5kaFu4dcYqgMesWOYTSeI

Feast Day Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkewpevTUcHWEXZOAJ2XZyH

Righteous Mediation Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkV3efgApIFkUJFNvd4VX8g

Scripture To Song - https://www.youtube.com/@scripturetosong4yah

Keywords
lightyahuahyahushareflectset apartliving branch hebrew churchdeflectrestoring the light
