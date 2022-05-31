TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. May 29, "SPECIAL: Schools and Security, 1st hour

Truth vs. NEW$ Inc. 1st hr. (29 May ) Jim Fetzer, with Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and David Kenney.



We begin with Masonic symbols at the scene of the (purported) Uvalde School shooting, which appears to be modeled after Sandy Hook. ...

There the fictional Adam Lanza shot his mother and then went to an elementary school and killed 20 1st graders and 6 adults (except it was a documented FEMA Drill presented as mass murder to promote gun control).

Here we have a possibly non-fictional 18 year old shooting his grandmother and then (allegedly) killing 19 2nd, 3rd, and 4th graders plus 2 teachers.

BREAKING: May 30: A US Army recon plane landed in Uvalde minutes before the shooting and left just before the shooter was killed!!

So... the event timing appears suspicious to divert attention from:

1 WHO control gov't's Annual meeting;

2. Hillary being named as having authorized the smear of Trump as an agent of Putin,

3. the amateurish Buffalo stunt,

4.hackers revealing that Pfizer and Moderna knew all about the damage their "vaccines" would wreak; and,

5 setting-up attacks on the NRA convention being held in Houston.

All just a bit too convenient. Hard to swallow whole...

Nothing about this school shooting looks that real, where I, Jim Fetzer, expect to have a detailed expose later this week on "The Raw Deal".