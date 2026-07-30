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Fauci and Trump Are Globalist Puppets In A GENETIC WAR Against the Entire Human Race
Health Ranger Report
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Fauci's Role in Depopulation Agenda (0:00)

- Impact of Spike Protein Toxins (1:55)

- Government Lies About Radiation Fallout (3:56)

- Consequences of Radiation Exposure (8:09)

- Fauci's and Trump's Roles in Depopulation (9:17)

- Trump's Cover-Up and Prosecution (14:34)

- Trump's War Against Humanity (17:47)

- Survival Strategies and Upcoming Course (26:23)

- The Importance of Genetic Integrity (31:48)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (40:24)


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