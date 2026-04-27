Stars vs. Wild | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 3 | April 22, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild on April 22, 2026, where Joel Eriksson Ek continued his strong postseason start, and Wyatt Johnston delivered in a big moment.
0:00 1st Period
4:17 2nd Period
6:58 3rd Period
9:19 Overtime
9:53 2nd Overtime