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Your High Gas Prices Have Nothing To Do With Russia -The Thing About Electric Vehicles Is They Can Be Shut Off Remotely
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96 views • April 17, 2022
Your high gas prices have nothing to do with Russia. The thing about electric vehicles is they can be shut off remotely. What if you you entertain ‘wrong-think’ or don’t ingest your recently assigned Darpa Pill? This is all about control and NOTHING about helping poor people save money on travel.
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