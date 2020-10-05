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Roger Stone gives His Testimony about accepting Jesus Christ as Savior
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10 views • October 05, 2020
Roger Stone gives His Testimony about accepting Jesus Christ as Savior
Roger Stone, a Catholic, was on Frances and Friends September 29, 2020 and gave His Testimony about accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.
John 14-6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
Please help. Donate now! https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Roger Stone, a Catholic, was on Frances and Friends September 29, 2020 and gave His Testimony about accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.
John 14-6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
Please help. Donate now! https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
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