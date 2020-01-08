© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cancer and stem cells
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • January 08, 2020
www.dreambody.clinic // (833) 445-9089 // [email protected] facebook.com/dreambodyclinic //
Today we're going to talk a little bit about cancer and mesenchymal stem cells. We get ask about it a lot. We're still on the fence with it. We're not treating anyone if they've had cancer within the past five years.
At least if it is specific, like an area, like say you had skin cancer, like on your shoulder; we could still do a joint, like your knee or your elbow or something like that. But if it's been anything else that's really spread we can't, same thing if even if he had some shoulder skin cancer, we would not do an IV treatment.
The thing is there, there's so much back and forth on it. We just don't feel confident enough right now where the research is at to say yes on that. So we just have decided to make that the policy. If you have any questions regarding cancer and stem cells get a hold of us. We may not be able to treat you but we can point you in the right direction.
Today we're going to talk a little bit about cancer and mesenchymal stem cells. We get ask about it a lot. We're still on the fence with it. We're not treating anyone if they've had cancer within the past five years.
At least if it is specific, like an area, like say you had skin cancer, like on your shoulder; we could still do a joint, like your knee or your elbow or something like that. But if it's been anything else that's really spread we can't, same thing if even if he had some shoulder skin cancer, we would not do an IV treatment.
The thing is there, there's so much back and forth on it. We just don't feel confident enough right now where the research is at to say yes on that. So we just have decided to make that the policy. If you have any questions regarding cancer and stem cells get a hold of us. We may not be able to treat you but we can point you in the right direction.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.