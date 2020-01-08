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Cancer and stem cells
Dreambody Clinic Stem cells
Dreambody Clinic Stem cells
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37 views • January 08, 2020
www.dreambody.clinic // (833) 445-9089 // [email protected] facebook.com/dreambodyclinic //

Today we're going to talk a little bit about cancer and mesenchymal stem cells. We get ask about it a lot. We're still on the fence with it. We're not treating anyone if they've had cancer within the past five years.

At least if it is specific, like an area, like say you had skin cancer, like on your shoulder; we could still do a joint, like your knee or your elbow or something like that. But if it's been anything else that's really spread we can't, same thing if even if he had some shoulder skin cancer, we would not do an IV treatment.

The thing is there, there's so much back and forth on it. We just don't feel confident enough right now where the research is at to say yes on that. So we just have decided to make that the policy. If you have any questions regarding cancer and stem cells get a hold of us. We may not be able to treat you but we can point you in the right direction.
Keywords
cancercancer riskcancer treatmentstem cellsmesenchymal stem cellsstem cellmexico stem cellsdream body clinicpuerto vallarta stem cellsstem cell cancertumor risktumor stem cellsstem cell riskstem cell restrictions
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