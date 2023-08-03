Create New Account
Brake! - A Highway Bridge in Northern China Collapsed Due to Flash Floods - Two Cars Fell into the River
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

A highway bridge in northern China collapsed due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains, and two cars fell into the river, state media reported Thursday, as parts of China are experiencing the worst floods in decades.

