THE MASTER'S VOICE UPDATES & CHANGES - "FRACTURES AHEAD"

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

***Especially please do not send any gift to this ministry unless you have read & understood the instructions below.*** DO NOT INTERACT WITH ANYONE ASKING FOR DONATIONS. Thank you.

WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work, it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to respond. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account, not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using "purchase protection" on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure (especially if you sent in the past), please check the format of your gift on the PayPal receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.





Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow the channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (French Channel) "La Voix du Maître": https://youtube.com/@lavoixdumaitre

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Señor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog:d





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice

AMAZON MUSIC: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/86c0c310-bc07-4ecf-9243-0dc36322cdef/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog





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This is a holy, deliberately commissioned work from God Himself. I will keep saying it til the last upload. No one sits online cultivating years of being lied on, rejection and abuse unless there's something else behind them, and that "something else" behind me is Jesus Christ. I know why He sent me and the work will get done even if a marching band of demons tries to drown me out. I will not accept ANY further denigrating or disrespectful conduct toward Yah's speech or myself as His speaker, so once again I'm making it clear:





If this is the place for you you will always get my best, but there are still rules here. If it's not there's no loss or pressure on my side at all. Just scroll, it's that simple. The MESSAGE itself is heavy enough without me constantly having to pause for "Update & Decorum" videos every few months. If you can hear, hear- if you lack manners, please go away until you find some.





Welcome back to all new subscribers and old. Seasoned viewers please help the moderators to settle people in, encourage them & show them what's what. I don't have time to keep stopping to "fix my skirt" just because trolls, copycats, talkers and liars, fakes, abusers, stalkers, and let's not forget an angry peanut gallery - keep trying to tear it off. IT'S WELDED ON ME. If you misbehave here I will kick you off and keep going even if ONLY ONE PERSON STAYS. IT'S THAT SIMPLE FOR ME. God is here and if you want to be here He is more than able to keep you. GOD NEVER FAILS.





That's all. Thank you. Shalom.





P.S. Please come out of the group mentioned in the video IMMEDIATELY. If you don't I have nothing to with anything that happens to you in there. My 'city limits' end at TMVPB. Shalom. 🙏🏽



