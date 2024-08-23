BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A tour of nature photography and design & content services with Melanie
7 views • 8 months ago

Hello and welcome!

 

Feel that ahh or awe-some feeling when looking at nature. Display beauty in your home, create an ad for your business or gift someone!

 

And if you're looking for assistance with design, document or detailed tasks/projects, I'm happy to help you out!

 

Enjoy a mini tour of my website and what I offer.

Note: in the video I hadn't mentioned my food gallery -I recently made that link unprivate.

 

Check out the photo galleries and service details, melaniecornacchia.zenfoliosite.com

 

Feel free to contact me or book a call, melaniecornacchia.zenfoliosite.com/contact


Enjoy what you see & hear -hit the follow, like or share button!

photographynature photographyvideo tourdesign and content
