https://gettr.com/post/p2ajph09708

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Founder & President of Citizen Media News Roger Farina: The Chinese spy balloon is supposedly spying on our military bases and the scary part of the balloon incident is how long has this been going on and how many we didn’t know about. American people will not feel safe in our own country





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 Citizen News Media 创始人和主席罗杰·法里纳：中共间谍气球应该是在监视我们的军事基地。而且气球事件恐怖的地方是，这种情形持续多久了，还有多少类似事件是我们不知道的？这个事件使美国人在自己的国家不再感到安全。





