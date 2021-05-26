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Facebook keeps us safe from Misinformation | Discernable
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60 views • May 26, 2021
Facebook keeps us safe by guarding against misinformation and ensuring that only the safest truths make it into our feeds.
The general public cannot be trusted to make up their own minds on the most critical issues, so Facebook's curation should be welcomed, applauded and strengthened.
A Roadmap to a Harmonious Society is the only way to the people's benefit, happiness and security. Praise be.
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Original Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pV6FdwrzETE
The general public cannot be trusted to make up their own minds on the most critical issues, so Facebook's curation should be welcomed, applauded and strengthened.
A Roadmap to a Harmonious Society is the only way to the people's benefit, happiness and security. Praise be.
---------------------------------------------------------
Make sure you subscribe to Discernable on Youtube to catch episodes of The Other Side Australia: https://www.youtube.com/discernable?sub_confirmation=1
Join the Discernable Crew (email list) to never lose access to our content: https://www.discernable.io/crew
Original Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pV6FdwrzETE
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