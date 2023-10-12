Fighting in Palestinian cities Intensifies - IDF met strong Resistance in Jenin - Intensity of Shooting in the city of Jenin increases throughout the Night

Fighting in Palestinian cities intensifies - IDF met strong resistance in Jenin
The intensity of shooting in the city of Jenin increases throughout the night. In addition to small arms, improvised explosive devices are used. One of the collisions led to a major fire.
According to Palestinian media reports, IDF troops temporarily left the city, probably for the purpose of regrouping. Shootings do not stop in other cities.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.