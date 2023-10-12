Create New Account
Fighting in Palestinian cities Intensifies - IDF met strong Resistance in Jenin - Intensity of Shooting in the city of Jenin increases throughout the Night
Fighting in Palestinian cities intensifies - IDF met strong resistance in Jenin

 The intensity of shooting in the city of Jenin increases throughout the night. In addition to small arms, improvised explosive devices are used. One of the collisions led to a major fire.

According to Palestinian media reports, IDF troops temporarily left the city, probably for the purpose of regrouping. Shootings do not stop in other cities.

