Alan Keyes: War Being Waged Against the Republic and the American People

Dr. Alan Keyes provides his perspective about Putin and the war in Ukraine. “Yes, there’s a war going on,” Dr. Keyes admits. “And Americans actually think that the war is going on somewhere else.” He believes that’s the only reason why Russian forces invaded Ukraine, because “we need to think that the war is taking place somewhere else.”





“There is no real war taking place somewhere else,” Keys states. “The only war taking place is the war being waged against the United States and most especially not its government, but its people. When are we going to wake up?” Rather than being preoccupied by the conflict in Ukraine, Keyes contends that Americans should be more focused on the war being waged against individual liberty, because if liberty falls in America, then there is no hope for the rest of the world.