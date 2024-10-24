BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Major Report By Dave Hodges & Mike Adams Of Expected Military Actions Against US Citizens In Arizona
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
770 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
385 views • 6 months ago

Dave Hodges of The Common Sense Show and Mike Adams The Health Ranger and creator of Brighteon give major breaking news of vital importance that military violence (WAR) is expected to break out at some point soon in southern Arizona by illegal alien migrants that are all military aged men which are actually trained military soldiers that have invaded our country as allowed by the Biden administration and his puppeteers.

These invaders will be supplied military weaponry that is already positioned in place for their use against American citizens. Listen carefully to all that is said in the video and please share this video widely with everyone and be very prepared no matter where you live in the USA.

Gun up and be ready!!  Because I expect that whatever war that does break out will spread to other states and probably to the whole nation. Watch the video at the second link below and hopefully you will understand that the prophecy given is most likely about to be fulfilled.

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/arizona-warning

Link to USA prophecy --->  https://bit.ly/visionofgeorge


Keywords
trumpviolenceelectionaliensarizonawarmigrantsusaextremekamalaamericansinvasionimmigrants2024killingsoldiersattackingforceoctobercitizenscommandosnovemberlosesinvadersfailed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy