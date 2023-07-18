MOSCOW HINTS WEST INVOLVED IN DRONE ATTACK ON CRIMEAN BRIDGE













Ukrainian intelligence agents used drone boats to attack the Kerch Strait Bridge for the second time since the start of the war with Russia. The Kremlin hinted that it believes Western countries were involved in the attack. Russian President Putin said he ordered his country’s military forces to retaliate in an appropriate manner. Doc Burkhart and Eddie Da Cuna are here to discuss today’s world news headline.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/17/23