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Naked Man Climing Down Buckingham Palace ???? (Feb 2015)
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116 views • July 10, 2020
The man appears to be climbing down from a window using a bed sheet.
The drama happens during the middle of Changing of the Guard.
After a few feet, the man plummets from his improvised climbing rope
Buckingham Palace said they do not wish to comment on the video.
Considering what Royals worship it would not be surprise to see something like this ....
The drama happens during the middle of Changing of the Guard.
After a few feet, the man plummets from his improvised climbing rope
Buckingham Palace said they do not wish to comment on the video.
Considering what Royals worship it would not be surprise to see something like this ....
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