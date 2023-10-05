Live Cheap In An Uncheap World 1

Create New Account
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
Published 21 hours ago

This video is my take on why things are not so cheap anymore especially second-hand rummage sale prices and availability. Before covid they were garage sales every weekend up to about 30 maximum I'd say where I live. Now we're lucky if we get five or six and they're all advertised on facebook now, not in the local newspaper. Also since Facebook Marketplace has taking off it is assumed that people are selling their excess on the internet as opposed to at garage sales or rummage sales depending on which country you're in.

Keywords
shoppingsaving moneybuying cheapnot spendingsecond handrummage salesgarage saleslive cheapopp shopsopportunity shopschurch shops

