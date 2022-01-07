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GETTR Uses Twitter Censorship Tactics, Globalist Funded Platform Bans America First Accounts
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40 views • January 07, 2022
So maybe Gettr isn’t the free speech savior we were looking for. But there are other options. For starters, Gab. Gab has built up an entirely independent infrastructure with its own servers, since it’s been banned from Amazon and all of the regime’s app stores. It’s basically the most-harassed Twitter alternative in existence, which means it’s also the one they view as the biggest threat. Andrew Torba is founder and CEO of Gab. He joins us.
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Support Free Speech Here:
https://gab.com/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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