Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/utah-mom-sues-astrazeneca-in-major-covid-vaccine-injury-lawsuit/

This week, ICAN lead counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq. filed a historic lawsuit on behalf of Utah mother, Brianne Dressen, a patient who participated in the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial. The lawsuit states she was severely injured and is now suing the drug manufacturer in a lawsuit that is the first of its kind in the U.S.. Hear how the progressive neuropathy she developed from the drug trial has shattered her life, and the organization she launched to advocate for those like her.

AIRDATE: May 16, 2024



