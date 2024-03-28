OLYMPIC ATHLETE DESTROYED BY PFIZER VAX POISON INJECTIONS

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1772674505975931090
Runner, Kara Goucher Explains The Diagnosis That Changed Her Life. "I am vaccinated with Pfizer." The Olympian has runner’s dystonia, a rare neurological condition that leaves athletes struggling to move.
"A year ago I was crying at the Mayo Clinic after being diagnosed with repetitive exercise dystonia. I didn’t know if I would ever run again. The doctor there encouraged me to move on, find a new form of exercise before I lost my ability to walk. Yesterday I had my 4th Botox treatment with Dr. Tamara Miller. I’m never going to be who I used to be, but with Dr. Jill Olson and Dr. Miller’s treatment- I have some running back. It feels like I have my life back, my breath back. It looks different and it’s a lot less than my heart wants to run, but it’s something. And for that I am very grateful!! ❤️🏃🏻♀️❤️"
February 23, 2023
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CpAh147uUwA/
