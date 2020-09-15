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Preacher Defends Kyle Rittenhouse
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39 views • September 15, 2020
Were the Rittenhouse shootings Biblical, moral, ethical or even legal? Whose fault was it? What does the shooting say about Kenosha? or America? subscribestar.com/christianvoice08
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